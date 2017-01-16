The Green Bay Packers enter the NFC Championship after defeating the Dallas Cowboys on a last second field goal in the divisional round.

Earlier this season, the Packers were on the opposite side of a last minute victory against none other than their opponents this week, the Atlanta Falcons.

When the two sides met in Week 8, the Packers were still considered a favourite to earn a bye week out of the NFC, while the Falcons were still a relative unknown at 4-3.

The two teams showed off their aerial attacks as MVP candidates Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers went toe-to-toe. In a high-scoring affair, Ryan found receiver Mohamed Sanu in the endzone with 35 seconds left to put the Falcons up 33-32. They would stop the Packers’ last-ditch effort on four downs to secure the win.

The game, however, would mark a turning point for both teams. The Falcons went on to drop just two more games on the season en route to securing the NFC South crown and a first-round bye. For the Packers, it was the start of a four-game losing skid which put their seven-year playoff streak in jeopardy.

Now, both teams ride into the NFC Championship on winning streaks (five games for the Falcons, eight for the Packers), which have once again been led by their quarterbacks.

Here are the key takeaways from the first meeting between the two teams on Oct. 31.



Quarterback Duel

Both Ryan and Rodgers have been touted as MVP candidates this season and both used their previous matchup to bolster their résumé.

Rodgers posted a 125.5 quarterback rating while throwing four touchdowns and no interception and Ryan bettered the mark with a 129.5 rating on three touchdowns.



Rodgers vs. Ryan - Week 8 Stats QB Comp Att Yards TD INT Rat. Aaron Rodgers 28 38 246 4 0 125.5 Matt Ryan 28 35 288 3 0 129.5

Rodgers was also able to add 60 yards rushing on six attempts against the Falcons, including a long of 23 yards.

With injuries plaguing the secondaries of both teams, the quarterbacks should be able to thrive once again Sunday.



Rodgers vs. Ryan - 2016 Regular Season Stats QB Comp Att Yards TD INT Rat. Aaron Rodgers 401 610 4428 40 7 104.2 Matt Ryan 373 534 4944 38 7 117.1



Not Running Far

Neither team found much success on the ground in their October meeting.

The Packers, who were without both Eddie Lacy and James Starks due to injury, were led in rushing yards by Rodgers. Fullback Aaron Ripkowski was second on the team with six carries for 34 yards. Running backs Don Jackson and Knile Davis combined for just 14 yards on seven carries – neither of the two remain on the Packers active roster.

For the Falcons, leading rusher Devonta Freeman was held in check (11 carries, 35 yards) as the backfield was led in yards by third-stringer Terron Ward.

The backfields of the two teams could be more productive this time around.

Since their October meeting, the Packers have converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery to running back and added speedster Christine Michael. Montgomery rushed for two scores in the Packers divisional round win over the Cowboys.

Atlanta was without dual threat back Tevin Coleman in their first meeting. Coleman posted 941 yards from scrimmage in 13 games this season. He enters the NFC Championship at full strength after a 79 yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks.



Holding Back Julio

The Packers secondary, as it was for much of the season, was a makeshift group when the two teams last met. Yet, despite being without their top three cornerbacks (Sam Shields, Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins), the unit held Julio Jones to just three catches for 29 yards.



Falcons top five receivers in Week 8 WR Rec Yards TD Mohamed Sanu 9 84 1 Taylor Gabriel 3 68 1 Austin Hooper 5 41 0 Julio Jones 3 29 0 Devonta Freeman 4 23 1

Shields is on injured reserve, but the group could have both Randall and Rollins (questionable with a concussion) for this matchup. However, it’s second-year corner LaDarius Gunter who’s expected to shadow Jones in one-on-one situations.

Gunter matched up with Odell Beckham Jr. against the New York Giants in the wild card round and then took on Dez Bryant in Dallas.

Gunter, though aided by drops, held Beckham to 28 yards on four receptions. Against Bryant, however, he was torched for 132 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches.

After Gunter’s performance against the Cowboys, the Packers could chose to deploy a different defensive strategy to contain Jones.

Packers safety Morgan Burnett left their win over the Cowboys in the first half with a quad injury. His absence could further a deplete an thin group.



Key Question

Jordy Nelson posted 94 receiving yards on four catches against the Falcons in October.

The 31-year-old wide receiver is considered questionable to play in the championship game after fracturing two ribs against the Giants.

The Packers found success through the air without Nelson against the Cowboys, namely through tight end Jared Cook, but his availability would further boost the attack.

Nelson travelled with the team to Dallas for the divisional round game and the team has expressed optimism he could return this Sunday.

Davante Adams led the Packers with 12 catches against the Falcons for 74 yards in Week 8. He’s coming off a five catch, 76-yard performance against the Cowboys.

The NFC Championship kicks off Sunday at 3:05pm et/12:05pm pt. on CTV