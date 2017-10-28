The Winnipeg Blue Bombers had a rough Saturday afternoon, but appear to have avoided any significant, long term damage.

Not only did they fall to the BC Lions for their second loss in a row, but two of their best offensive players left early with injuries.

Quarterback Matt Nichols left at halftime with a lower-body injury while running back Andrew Harris was forced to exit in the final quarter with a possible head injury.

The 30-year-old Nichols appeared to hurt his left leg while throwing a pass.

After the game, head coach Mike O'Shea said he doesn't believe the injury to Nichols is serious, but he will still be re-evaluated.

As for Harris, after catching a pass from backup pivot Dan LeFevour, the 30-year-old was hit hard by Lions linebacker Dyshawn Davis. Harris needed help to get off the field and was taken to dressing room, likely for concussion protocol.

Like Nichols, O'Shea says Harris should be fine.

Harris is having a career year, rushing for 967 yards with six touchdowns. He's also totaled 829 yards receiving with a single touchdown.

Nichols is also having a great season, throwing for 4472 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the 11-6 Bombers.

Playoff-bound Winnipeg closes out the regular season next week against the first-place Calgary Stampeders.