FLINT, Mich. — Ryan Moore scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Flint Firebirds doubled up the Guelph Storm 4-2 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Maurizio Colella had a goal and two assists for Flint (26-21-5), which got 37 saves from Garrett Forrest.

Ryan Merkley and Nate Schnarr, on the power play, found the back of the net for the Storm (18-29-5). Liam Herbst turned away 35-of-38 shots.

Both teams were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 5 FRONTENACS 0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Nick Suzuki scored a hat trick and Michael McNiven made 26 saves as Owen Sound shut out the Frontenacs.

Cordell James and Nick Pryce, into an empty net, also chipped in for the Attack (36-14-2), who won their fourth in a row.

Jeremy Helvig turned aside 32-of-36 shots in net for Kingston (24-20-8).

---

RANGERS 8 STING 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Joseph Garreffa and Greg Meireles both struck twice as the Rangers toppled Sarnia.

Dylan Di Perna, Frank Hora, Connor Bunnaman and Eric Guest supplied the rest of the offence for Kitchener (29-21-4). Adam Mascherin tacked on four assists and Giovanni Vallati added three more.

Filip Helt had a pair of goals for the Sting (25-22-6), with Sean Josling and Adam Ruzicka also scoring.

---

STEELHEADS 3 SPIRIT 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Matthew Titus scored the eventual winner in the second period as the Steelheads held off Saginaw.

Michael McLeod, on the power play, and Trent Fox opened the scoring for Mississauga (24-17-12).

Brady Gilmour and Kris Bennett replied for the Spirit (20-26-8).

---

WOLVES 7 67'S 5

OTTAWA — Dmitry Sokolov had two goals and an assist while Michael Pezzetta also struck twice to lift Sudbury past the 67's.

Patrick Sanvido, Ryan Valentini and Shane Bulitka also chipped in for the Wolves (22-24-6), who got three helpers from David Levin.

David Pearce, Artur Tyanulin, Ben Evans, Travis Barron and Patrick White scored for Ottawa (20-28-5), which dropped its fourth straight.

---

OTTERS 5 SPITFIRES 4 (SO)

ERIE, Pa. — Dylan Strome and Ivan Lodnia both scored in the shootout as the Otters topped Windsor for their 10th straight win.

Alex DeBrincat, Warren Foegele, Ivan Lodnia and Kyle Maksimovich supplied the offence in regulation for Erie (39-10-3).

Gabriel Vilardi and Jeremy Bracco both struck twice for the Spitfires (33-13-8).

---

GENERALS 7 BATTALION 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Renars Krastenbergs and Mason Kohn each had a goal and two assists as the Generals got past North Bay.

Domenic Commisso, Riley Stillman, Jack Studnicka, Kenny Huether and Grayden Gottschalk also scored for Oshawa (32-16-5).

Justin Brazeau had a pair of goals for the Battalion (19-30-4), who dropped their fifth straight. Andy Baker and Alex Robert also chipped in.

---