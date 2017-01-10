SAGINAW, Mich. — Kole Sherwood scored five times and added two assists to lead the Flint Firebirds to an 11-2 rout of the Saginaw Spirit on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Sherwood's first goal of the night came 6:12 into the first and stood as the eventual winner. All five of his goals came at even strength.

Ryan Moore had his 21st goal of the season and added four assists for Flint (20-17-3), while Maurizio Colella scored and added two assists. Mathieu Henderson, Everett Clark, Jalen Smereck and Jake Durham chipped in as well. Connor Hicks made 25 saves for the win.

Brady Gilmour and Mike Davies replied for Saginaw (15-17-7). The Spirit switched their goalies twice. Evan Cormier started in net, but was pulled after Sherwood's winner. Cormier returned to Saginaw's net at the 10:59 mark of the second period after Brendan Bonello went 8-for-12 in 24:46 of work. Cormier stopped 16-of-23 shots.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Firebirds went 0 for 4 and the Spirit were 0 for 2.

---

OTTERS 6 RANGERS 3

ERIE, Pa. — Alex DeBrincat scored twice to power the Otters past Kitchener.

Taylor Raddysh scored and added three assists for Erie (27-9-3), while Dylan Strome had a goal and two helpers. Kyle Maksimovich and Warren Foegele chipped in as well. Anthony Cirelli had an assist in his Otters debut, a day after being traded from the Oshawa Generals.

Joseph Garreffa, Darby Llewellyn and Connor Bunnaman supplied the offence for the Rangers (22-14-3).

---