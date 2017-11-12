Norman Powell of the Toronto Raptors sustained a right hip pointer injury in the team's loss Sunday to the Boston Celtics. Powell played just seven minutes before exiting and not returning.

Following the game, Powell was walking on crutches, according to Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun.

Norm Powell just left the arena on crutches. — Mike Ganter (@Mike_Ganter) November 12, 2017

The Raptors have since recalled Alfonzo McKinnie from the Raptors 905. The 25-year-old, who is in his first year with the Raptors after going undrafted in 2015, has averaged 3.0 points across three games with Toronto. He spent last season with the Windy City Bulls, the Chicago Bulls G-League affiliate.

The 24-year-old Powell is averaging 9.0 points per game and 1.7 rebounds this season, after being named a regular starter for the first time in his three-year career. He holds career averages of 7.4 ppg and 2.2 rebounds.