QMJHL: Huskies move into 2nd place with win over Voltigeurs

ROUYN NORANDA, Que. — Alexandre Fortin scored a hat trick to lead the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to their fifth straight win, 5-2 over the Drummondville Voltigeurs in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Martins Dzierkals and Jean-Christophe Beaudin also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (38-15-7) and Philippe Myers had two assists.

The win, coupled with Shawinigan's loss, moved the Huskies into second place in the league standings with 83 points.

Saint John leads all teams with 86 points. The Cataractes have 82 points.

Mathieu Sevigny and Pavel Koltygin had goals for the Voltigeurs (23-34-4), who have lost three in a row.

Huskies goalie Zachary Emond made 17 saves. Drummondville's Emilien Boily stopped 34 shots.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 CATARACTES 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — German Rubstov scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as the Sagueneens snapped a three-game slide with a victory over Shawinigan.

Dmitry Zhukenov, Olivier Galipeau and Anthoie Marcoux, with a goal and an assist, also scored for Chicoutimi (33-23-4).

Nicholas Welsh struck twice for the Cataractes (39-16-4) and Alexis D'Aoust had the other goal.

---