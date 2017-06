Milos Raonic announced Tuesday that Mark Knowles has joined his team and will be on board in time to help prepare Raonic for the upcoming grass season.

I am happy to inform that Mark Knowls is joining my team and will join us this week as I get ready for the grass season. — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) June 13, 2017

I look forward to a great cooperation and hope to enjoy Mark’s experience and knowledge. — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) June 13, 2017

Knowles, 45, was a longtime doubles partner with Canadian Daniel Nestor, and won three Grand Slam titles - the 2002 Australian Open, the 2004 US Open, and the 2007 French Open with Nestor.

Raonic parted ways with coach Richard Krajicek last week.