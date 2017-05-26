Milos Raonic’s road to the French Open Final could prove to be a tough one.

The Canadian could possibly have to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic just to set up a matchup with world No. 1 Andy Murray in the final.

The 26-year-old is seeded fifth in the tournament at Roland Garros and faces unseeded Steve Darcis to kick off the first round. He has no previous record against the Belgian.

You can watch French Open coverage on TSN starting Sunday at 5am et/2am pt.

A potential second round matchup could see Raonic take on Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva, who's ranked 78th in the world.

Should Raonic advance past Dutra Silva, who he has never played before, a match with Gilles Muller will most likely await him. The Canadian has a 2-2 record all time against the 26-seed.

This is where it would get particularly difficult for Raonic should he advance.

A fourth round matchup could see him face off against Grigor Dimitrov, the tournament's 11th seed. Raonic is just 1-4 against Dimitrov, most recently falling in the semifinals of January's Brisbane International.

Should he defeat Dimitrov for just the second time, nine-time French Open champion Nadal will likely await him. The Canadian is 2-7 all-time against the Spaniard, but has defeated Nadal already once in 2017 - at the Brisbane International. Nadal, however, eliminated Raonic less than a month later in the Australian Open quarters.

In the event of an upset over Nadal, world No. 2 and 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic would most likely await the 26-year-old in the semifinals. Raonic has never beaten the Serbian and owns a career record of 0-8 against him.

If Raonic can make it to the final, he could face an equally tough opponent. Andy Murray would possibly be Milos’s final road block to his first career Grand Slam. He’s faced Murray the most of any of these potential opponents, but only holds a 3-9 record against the Glasgow native.

All in all, Raonic would have put together the greatest run of his young career in order to reach the final at Roland Garros. He could, however, face some easier matchups with upsets around the tournament.

Raonic has never advanced past the quarter-finals at the clay court Grand Slam. He enters the tournament coming off a semifinal finish on clay in Lyon this week.