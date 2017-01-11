Canada's Milos Raonic has been seeded third for the Australian Open, his highest career ranking to start a Grand Slam event.

Top seed Andy Murray and No. 2 Novak Djokovic are the only players ranked ahead of the Thornhill, Ont. native.

Raonic closed out a strong 2016 season as the third-ranked player in the world. The Australian Open usually bases its seeds on the ATP Rankings.

Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori round out the top five for Melbourne. Four-time Aussie champion Roger Federer begins the tournament in an unfamiliar spot as the 17th-seeded player.

On the women's side, Angelique Kerber is the top seed, followed by Serena Williams, Agnieszka Radwanska, Simona Halep, and Karolina Pliskova.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., who is currently No. 49 on the WTA singles list, is unranked for the Australian Open.