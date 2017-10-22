The Toronto Raptors have waived forward K.J. McDaniels.

The 24-year-old was inactive for the Raptors' first two games of the season but played in three preseason games with the team, finishing with six points and five rebounds.

McDaniels was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and has also played for the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets in his young career.

The Clemson University product has averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game over 148 career contests.