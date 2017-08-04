Ray takes a beating as Argos' offensive line fails to protect him again

Ricky Ray is expected to miss four to six weeks with a separated acromioclavicular joint (shoulder) according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

Hearing from reliable source that Argos QB Ricky Ray has a separated AC joint (shoulder), expected to miss 4-6 weeks. #argos #CFLonTSN — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 4, 2017

Ray suffered a hard hit against the Calgary Stampeders Thursday night and was forced to leave the game. While Ray was surveying the field, Stamps defensive lineman Michael Kashak got a clean hit on the quarterback, pile-driving him to the turf.

Following the game, head coach Marc Trestman said Ray was unable to complete his throwing motion while tossing a ball on the sidelines.

Cody Fajardo filled in for Ray Thursday, completing six of 11 passes for 75 yards and added 55 yards rushing.

With the loss, the Argonauts fell to 3-4.