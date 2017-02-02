The Ottawa Redblacks announced they have signed former NFL quarterback Ryan Lindley Thursday.

Lindley played two seasons for the Arizona Cardinals and one for the Indianapolis Colts from 2013-2015 and had six starts in his time with the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old has a career 140-274 passing mark for 1,372 yards and three touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Lindley was drafted in the sixth round by the Cardinals in 2012.

The Redblacks also announced they signed international defensive back Corey Tindal.