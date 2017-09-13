5m ago
Report: Alouettes' Bowman fractures hand
TSN.ca Staff
Als fire Chapdelaine, Reed takes over as interim head coach
Montreal Alouettes defensive end John Bowman fractured his hand against the BC Lions Friday, according to a report from the Montreal Gazette's Herb Zurkowsky.
In 11 games for the Alouettes this season, Bowman has 18 tackles and six sacks. The 35-year-old was aiming for his fifth-straight season, and eighth overall, with double digit sacks.
For his career, the 12-year Alouettes player has 357 tackles and 118 sacks.