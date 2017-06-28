2m ago
Report: Ambrosie to be named CFL commissioner
TSN.ca Staff
Stamps/Redblacks glad to have another shot at each other
Randy Ambrosie will be named the CFL's new commissioner according to Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press.
The report was confirmed by TSN's Dave Naylor.
He will take over for Jeffery Orridge, who announced in April he was stepping down at the end of June.
Ambrosie is a native of Winnipeg and spent nine season in the CFL as on offensive lineman for the Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Agronauts and Edmonton Eskimos.
More to come.