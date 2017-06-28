Stamps/Redblacks glad to have another shot at each other

Randy Ambrosie will be named the CFL's new commissioner according to Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Randy Ambrosie has been hired as the 14th commissioner of the #CFL, per sources. Expect presser announcement in coming days. #wfp — Jeff Hamilton (@jeffkhamilton) June 29, 2017

The report was confirmed by TSN's Dave Naylor.

He will take over for Jeffery Orridge, who announced in April he was stepping down at the end of June.

Ambrosie, a Winnipeg native, played OL for U of Manitoba; drafted 2nd overall in 1985. Spent nine seasons in #CFL with CGY, TOR, & EDM. #wfp — Jeff Hamilton (@jeffkhamilton) June 29, 2017

Ambrosie is a native of Winnipeg and spent nine season in the CFL as on offensive lineman for the Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Agronauts and Edmonton Eskimos.

