Recovery from knee surgery could see Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater miss a second consecutive season, reports Bleacher Report's Jason Cole.

Bridgewater injured his knee in an August practice prior to the 2016 National Football League season, dislocating his knee and tearing his ACL whilst attempting a pass. Doctors gave an initial recovery estimate of 19 months.

Because of the injury to Bridgewater, the Vikings traded their 2017 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Sam Bradford. Bradford, 29, threw for 3,877 yards on 395-for-552 passing for the league's highest percentage of passes completed at 71.6. He threw for 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Vikings, after starting the season 5-0, finished the year at 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

Bridgewater, 24, was taken with the final pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 in his sophomore season after leading the Vikings to a 11-5 record and a playoff spot. In 2015, Bridgewater threw for 3,231 yards on 292-for-447 passing. He had 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. A native of Miami, Bridgewater also rushed for 192 yards and three majors.

The Vikings have yet to comment on the report.