The Kansas City Chiefs have signed safety Eric Berry to a six-year, $78 million contract that comes with $40 million in guarantees, according to multiple reports.

Berry has spent his entire career with the Chiefs after the team drafted him fifth overall in 2010 and has become a fan favourite both for his play on the field and for overcoming Hodgkin's disease in 2015.

The 28-year-old finished with 77 tackles and four interceptions in 16 games for the Chiefs last season. Berry is a five-time Pro Bowler and has been named to the All-Star roster the past two seasons.