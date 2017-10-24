42m ago
Report: DeRozan (thigh) misses practice
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Raptors 97, Spurs 101
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan missed practice Tuesday with a left thigh bruise, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.
He will get checked out again Wednesday.
DeRozan played roughly 36 minutes Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs, leading the team in minutes. He poured in 28 points on 10 of 20 shooting.
So far this season, he is averaging 23 points per game to go along with four assists.
The Raptors (2-1) will take on the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Wednesday night.