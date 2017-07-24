Djokovic: 'It’s unfortunate I had to finish Wimbledon this way'

The US Open is more than a month away but it's unlikely Novak Djokovic will be ready to participate then.

According to a report from Serbian newspaper Sportski Zurnal via tennis.com, Djokovic is almost definitely going to withdraw from the US Open.

Tennis Federation of Serbia's doctor said that Djokovic has a bone bruise from excessive play and needs six weeks to three months of rest.

The World No. 4 retired with injury in the Wimbledon quarterfinals earlier this month.

Djokovic is a two-time winner at the US Open but hasn't won there since 2015, and hasn't won a major since last year's French Open.