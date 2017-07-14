The New York Knicks have their man.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the team have hired Scott Perry as the club's new general manager on a five-year deal.

Perry joined the Kings organization just ahead of the 2017 post-season. Previously, he served in varying front office positions with the Detroit Pistons, Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. He served as assistant GM in Seattle/Oklahoma City and Orlando.

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was initially linked to the Knicks after the dismissal of Phil Jackson. And ex-general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers David Griffin, who helped the club win its first-ever NBA title in 2016, reportedly withdrew his candidacy for the GM job after meeting with New York.