Add Paul Millsap's name to the list of players available when National Basketball Association free agency kicks off in July.

The Vertical's Shams Charania reports that the four-time All-Star has opted out of the final year of his three-year, $60 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks. The 32-year-old Millsap was set to earn $21.5 million next season.

A native of Monroe, Louisiana, Millsap has spent the last four seasons with the Hawks after playing the first seven years of his career with the Utah Jazz.

Last season, Millsap averaged a career-high 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting .442 from the field in 34.0 minutes a night.

The 47th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Grambling, Millsap has averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds a game over his career.

If Millsap were to depart the Hawks, he would become the second high-profile player to leave the team in as many summers. Al Horford joined the Boston Celtics last July on a four-year deal.