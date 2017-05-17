According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, NFL owners are expected to approve dropping overtime from 15 minutes to 10 in regular season games at next week's league meetings.

The NFL's current overtime format, which states each team will possess the ball once unless the first team scores a touchdown, has resulted in five ties, including two last season.

Battista reports the owners are also expected to approve a proposal to allow a second player to be activated off injured reserve. Currently, each team may designate one player upon placing him on injured reserve to return after at least eight weeks.