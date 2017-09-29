Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery's injury might not be as severe as reports suggested Thursday night.

Montgomery was initially thought to have suffered broken ribs, but the injury is now considered day-to-day and he could play next week against Dallas according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Turns out Packers RB Ty Montgomery’s rib injury is not as bad as GB thought, per source. Montgomery is day to day and could play vs. Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2017

Montgomery ran the ball five times in seven plays to start but left the game holding his chest and did not return. Backup Jamaal Williams also suffered an injury and had to leave the game, forcing them to rely on third-stringer Aaron Jones and fullback Aaron Ripkowski.

Since Montgomery and Williams are believed to be dealing with short-term injuries, Green Bay will not bring in outside running back help, Schefter reports.

The Packers moved to 3-1 with their 35-14 victory over the Bears and won't play again until Oct. 8.