According to ESPN NBA Reporter Marc Stein, the Houston Rockets are serious contenders to land free agent to be Chris Paul.

James Harden has been among those in Houston looking for the Rockets to sign the point guard and has contacted him directly.

Story going online now: League sources tell me Houston has emerged as an increasingly serious threat to sign Chris Paul in free agency. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 28, 2017

League sources say James Harden is among those in Houston advocating for the signing of Chris Paul and has made that known to CP3 directly. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 28, 2017

Paul has put some nice seasons together since being acquired by the Los Angeles Clippers in December of 2011. Despite their talented roster, the Clippers haven’t made it past the Western Conference Semi-Finals during Paul’s tenure. They lost in the first round each of the past two seasons.

Paul averaged 18.1 points per game while dishing out 9.2 assists.

The 32-year-old is coming off a five-year, $107.3 million deal but declined the final year on a player option, making him an unrestricted free agent. He is a nine-time All-Star and was the 2005-06 Rookie of the Year award winner.