20h ago
Report: Winston suffered AC joint sprain
TSN.ca Staff
Winston to undergo MRI after suffering shoulder injury
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that according to a source, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston suffered an AC join sprain in his throwing shoulder, but he may be able to play through it.
Winston left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a shoulder injury. Following the game, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said that x-rays on Winston's shoulder were negative and on Monday the Bucs starting quarterback underwent an MRI.
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Winston for the Bucs. Fitzpatrick had a huge game off the bench, completing 22 of 32 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Buccaneers' rally fell short as Tampa Bay lost 38-33 to the Arizona Cardinals.