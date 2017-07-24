Veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin is visiting the Buffalo Bills Monday, according to multiple reports.

The 37-year-old played with the Detroit Lions last year, finishing with 67 receptions for 584 yards and eight touchdowns.

For his career, Boldin has 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns split between the Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Arizona Cardinals, where he began his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network cautioned Boldin would prefer to play closer to his home in Florida, if possible.