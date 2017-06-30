The Saskatchewan Roughriders have placed national linebacker Henoc Muamba on the six-game injured list with a knee injury, the team revealed on Friday. Head coach Chris Jones told reporters that Muamba had incurred a knee injury.

The 28-year-old is in his second season with the Roughriders, and started the season with a five-tackle effort in the team's season opener loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Prior to his time in Saskatchewan, Muamba played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes with a short stint in the NFL. The St. Francis Xavier product has 190 tackles and six sacks in his CFL career.