The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking for somebody else to line up behind centre in 2017.

Five-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wouldn't commit to returning next season in an appearance on Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan's "The Cook and Poni Show."

"I'm going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options," Roethlisberger said on the show, two days after the team's 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. "To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there's going to be a next season."

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers, the 34-year-old Roethlisberger is a 13-year veteran. He hasn't played a full schedule since 2014, missing six games over the past two seasons.

"I'm going to take some time and evaluate with my family and just do a lot of praying about it and make sure it's the right thing for me and my family," Roethlisberger continued.

A native of Lima, Ohio, Roethlisberger threw for 3,819 yards this season on 328-for-508 passing and a 95.4 passer rating. He had 23 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Roethlisberger rushed for another touchdown.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he's unsurprised by his quarterback's remarks.

"Ben said it, so you do take it seriously," Tomlin told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I'm not alarmed by it, that's football. Obviously, I'm hopeful he returns."

Tomlin notes that this isn't the first instance of Roethlisberger contemplating retirement, but he intends to speak to Roethlisberger.

"[I'm] not surprised by that thought process by Ben," Tomlin said. "We'll react and plan accordingly. We haven't met yet. He's one of last I meet with."

The team has two other quarterbacks under contract in Landry Jones and Zach Mettenberger.