The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed running back Trent Richardson.

He has been on Saskatchewan's negotiation list since July. Terms of the deal were not immediately released.

Taken with the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Richardson and the Riders were reportedly close to a deal in August, but the two sides couldn't agree on contract length. After the fact, Richardson told Al.com he would have to sign a one-year contract with a team option for a second, meaning he couldn't make a potential return to the National Football League until 2019.

Richardson was seen at the Riders facility Tuesday in preparation for their Week 15 tilt on the road against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The former Alabama standout rushed for 950 yards in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, adding 367 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns.

He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick just two games into his sophomore season. Richardson rushed for 458 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games with the Colts.

The 27-year-old posted 519 yards and three touchdowns on 159 carries in 2014. His time with the Colts ended when he was not dressed for the team's first two playoff games and was suspended for the AFC Championship for violating team rules. The Colts waived him the following March.

Richardson is a native of Pensacola, FL.