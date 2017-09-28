Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam will miss Friday's game against the Montreal Alouettes.

Messam was a game-time decision for the Stampeders' game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit the week before, but suited up and ran for 127 yards on 23 carries.

The Stampeders listed rookie Terry Williams as the starter on their depth chart for the Friday game. Williams is an American, while will have implications for the Stampeders' ratio.