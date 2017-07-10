CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders' secondary has taken a hit, as the team will be without defensive end Kashawn Fraser for the rest of the season.

Fraser suffered an ACL tear in Friday's 29-10 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In addition to Fraser, the Stampeders also lost punt returner Tunde Adeleke to injury. His status is 'up in the air' for the Stampeders' game in Montreal against the Alouettes.

#Stamps DE Kashawn Fraser is done for the season with knee ligament tears. Will need surgery. Rookie Tunde Adekele is questionable for Fri. — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 10, 2017

With Fraser out, the Stampeders have brought back Ben D'Aguilar and added Reuben Frank.

D'Aguilar returns for a second stint with the Stampeders after being cut after Calgary's training camp.

The six-foot-two, 235-pound Hamilton native played a total of 49 regular-season games with the Stamps from 2013-16, recording four defensive tackles, 35 special-teams tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries

D'Aguilar had signed a contract extension in February but failed to win a spot on the team in camp. But space on the line opened up due to the questionable status of banged-up all-star Charleston Hughes and the Stampeders dealing with long-term injuries to linemen Junior Turner, Cordarro Law and Ja'Gared Davis.

Frank played seven games for the Edmonton Eskimos in 2016, recording six tackles including one tackle for loss and one sack. In his CFL debut against Ottawa in Week 1, he blocked a Chris Milo punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

He played four seasons at Connecticut, starting his collegiate career as a fullback before making the conversion to defence for his final two seasons with the Huskies.