Stamps stay at No. 1, Riders rising in CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

What do we make of the Eskimos? They won seven in a row, lost six in a row, and now have won three in a row, but that includes a win over Montreal (ho-hum) and an overtime win against a B.C. team that is going nowhere fast either. If we're taking positives from the win at B.C., it ought to be that Adarius Bowman had his most productive game of the season with nine catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), DE Marcus Howard (leg), WR Vidal Hazelton (hamstring).