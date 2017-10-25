30m ago
Stamps stay at No. 1, Riders rising in CFL Power Rankings
Even though they lost for the first time since Week Four, the Calgary Stampeders remain on top of the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings, while the team that upset them, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, makes a move up.
The Roughriders were heavy underdogs going into Calgary last week, then they not only upset the top team in the CFL, but they did so in convincing fashion, leaving with a 30-7 victory. That also helped the Riders climb from five to three in this week's rankings.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 13-2-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF498
-
PA297
-
DIFF+201
-
YDS/GM374.8
-
YDSA/GM323.4
Getting humbled at home by Saskatchewan may have some value for the playoffs -- it should show the Stampeders that they can't take anything for granted -- but it also raises some concern about the offence if they can get held to seven points, at home.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), WR Lemar Durant (knee), WR DaVaris Daniels (lower body).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 11-5
TEAM STATS
-
PF504
-
PA451
-
DIFF+53
-
YDS/GM378.6
-
YDSA/GM408.3
Justin Medlock missed a 39-year-old field goal on the final play at Toronto, leaving the Bombers with a one-point loss. One positive: Weston Dressler stepped into the void created by Darvin Adams' injury and caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, his first time since Week Four going for more than 100 yards in a game.
Key Injuries: DE Jamaal Westerman (upper body), WR Darvin Adams (upper body), DB Maurice Leggett (Achilles).
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 9-7
TEAM STATS
-
PF460
-
PA390
-
DIFF+70
-
YDS/GM361.3
-
YDSA/GM364.6
Kevin Glenn threw three passes. His replacement, Brandon Bridge, was 10 of 19 for 133 yards and two interceptions, and yet the Roughriders crushed the Stampeders 30-7 in Calgary. Chad Owens put up five catches for 78 yards, but the most interesting development for the Riders may have been the play of Duron Carter, who started in the secondary and capped off a successful game with a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Key Injuries: LB Samuel Eguavoen, CB Kacey Rodgers (leg).
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 7-9-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF454
-
PA416
-
DIFF+38
-
YDS/GM378.6
-
YDSA/GM382.9
Tough break to lose a spot during the bye week, but when the top team gets drilled by 23 at home, sometimes there is a shake-up coming.
Key Injuries: WR Kenny Shaw (knee).
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 10-6
TEAM STATS
-
PF453
-
PA462
-
DIFF-9
-
YDS/GM420.5
-
YDSA/GM347.1
What do we make of the Eskimos? They won seven in a row, lost six in a row, and now have won three in a row, but that includes a win over Montreal (ho-hum) and an overtime win against a B.C. team that is going nowhere fast either. If we're taking positives from the win at B.C., it ought to be that Adarius Bowman had his most productive game of the season with nine catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), DE Marcus Howard (leg), WR Vidal Hazelton (hamstring).
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 8-9
TEAM STATS
-
PF442
-
PA443
-
DIFF-1
-
YDS/GM390.2
-
YDSA/GM342.8
In five games since getting an increased workload in the Argos backfield, RB James Wilder Jr. has accumulated 914 yards from scrimmage on 95 touches, scoring four touchdowns. The Argos escaped with a victory over Winnipeg, but having a game-breaker like Wilder in the lineup does make them dangerous.
Key Injuries: DT Alan-Michael Cash, DT Daryl Waud, DT Ken Bishop, WR Anthony Coombs (shoulder), DB Johnny Sears, Jr.,
B.C. Lions
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 6-10
TEAM STATS
-
PF420
-
PA434
-
DIFF-14
-
YDS/GM378.4
-
YDSA/GM369.3
Now that the Lions are playing out the string, the next couple of weeks could see some auditions for next year. It's been an unexpectedly tough season for QB Jonathon Jennings who, among other things, couldn't make the most of speedster Chris Williams once Williams was healthy enough to contribute.
Key Injuries: QB Travis Lulay (knee), DE DeQuin Evans.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 5-11
TEAM STATS
-
PF374
-
PA504
-
DIFF-130
-
YDS/GM333.1
-
YDSA/GM398.1
The Tiger-Cats have become a more competent outfit in the second half of the season, so credit head coach June Jones, and QB Jeremiah Masoli, who has improved on his performance last season.
Key Injuries: WR Terrence Toliver (knee), DL Ted Laurent (hamstring).
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 3-13
TEAM STATS
-
PF302
-
PA510
-
DIFF-208
-
YDS/GM323.9
-
YDSA/GM405.8
It's hard to be as bad as the Alouettes have been over the past few months. Remember, they started the season 2-4, with the four losses coming by a total of 17 points, and then it all went downhill.
Key Injuries: DL Keith Shologan, T Jovan Olafioye (hand).
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca