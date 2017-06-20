The Calgary Stampeders may have lost to the Ottawa Redblacks in heartbreaking fashion in last year's Grey Cup, but that hasn't stopped them from being the odds-on favourites to lead the CFL in regular season wins this season.

According to BoDog, the Stamps over/under win total for the 2017 season is 12.5. They are followed by the BC Lions at 11 and the Edmonton Eskimos at 10. The defending champion Redblacks sit at a 9.5 win total while the Saskatchewan Roughriders round out the league at 7.5

Check out the complete list below.

Stampeders - 12.5

Lions - 11

Eskimos - 10

Redblacks - 9.5

Tiger-Cats - 8.5

Alouettes - 8.5

Argonauts - 8.5

Blue Bombers - 8

Roughriders - 7.5

Calgary finished with the most victories last year with 15 while Saskatchewan and Toronto were tied for last with five apiece.

BoDog also favours the Stampeders to win the Grey Cup this year.