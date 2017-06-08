19m ago
Raonic parts ways with coach Krajicek
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Milos Raonic announced on Twitter that he has parted ways with coach Richard Krajicek a little more than five months after hiring the former Wimbledon champion.
The Thornhill, Ont. native hired Krajicek, his eighth coach since turning pro in 2008, on Dec. 20 after parting ways with Carlos Moya at the beginning of Dec. 2016.
Raonic, 26, is the most successful Canadian singles player of all-time reaching a career-high number three in the ATP world rankings in Nov. 2016.
However, he was eliminated in the fourth round of the French Open by Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6 this past Sunday.