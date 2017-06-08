Canadian Milos Raonic announced on Twitter that he has parted ways with coach Richard Krajicek a little more than five months after hiring the former Wimbledon champion.

My coach, Richard Krajicek, and I have decided to part ways. This decision has been a mutual one… (1/2) — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) June 8, 2017

I would like to thank Richard for his help with my game, his dedication and his professionalism. I wish him all the best. (2/2) — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) June 8, 2017

The Thornhill, Ont. native hired Krajicek, his eighth coach since turning pro in 2008, on Dec. 20 after parting ways with Carlos Moya at the beginning of Dec. 2016.

Raonic, 26, is the most successful Canadian singles player of all-time reaching a career-high number three in the ATP world rankings in Nov. 2016.

However, he was eliminated in the fourth round of the French Open by Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6 this past Sunday.