Andy Fantuz is starting his comeback attempt with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The team announced Monday that Fantuz, who hasn't played since tearing his ACL in October of last year, has been added to their practice roster.

Fantuz has spent the past four months working as the Tiger-Cats' coordinator of player development as he rehabbed his injured knee.

The 33-year-old was named the East Division's most outstanding player last season, posting 101 receptions for 1,059 yards and five touchdowns.

He is the only player in Tiger-Cats history to catch 100 or more passes in a season.

A veteran of 145 career CFL contests, Fantuz has twice been named the league's most outstanding Canadian. In total, he owns 631 receptions for 8,308 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Jalen Saunders is currently the Tiger-Cats leading receiver with 46 receptions this season for 686 yards and three touchdowns. Hamilton (2-9) will visit the B.C. Lions on Friday.