In honour of Canada's 150th birthday, TSN.ca looks at the iconic moments in Canadian sports history.

Here's a look at memorable times from the Canadian Football League:

April 10, 1934 – The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Detroit Red Wings in four games to win the 1934 Stanley Cup and make history for Lionel Conacher, the man nicknamed “The Big Train.” A multi-sport athlete, the win made Conacher the first Canadian to win both a Stanley Cup and a Grey Cup, which he did as a member of the Toronto Argonauts in 1921. On top of that, Conacher won the 1920 Memorial Cup with the Toronto Canoe Paddlers club and was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs baseball team that won the International League championship in 1926. Conacher, who died in 1954, is a member of all the Hockey Hall of Fame, Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

November 27, 1948 – Varsity Stadium in Toronto was host to the first time the Calgary Stampeders competed in the CFL’s championship and Stamps fans brought a whole lot of Alberta with them. Over the course of the weekend, Stampeders fans turned Toronto into a party with stallions riding through the Royal York Hotel lobby. Things got even more riled up when the Stamps – led by Keith Spaith – upset the favoured Ottawa Rough Riders in a low-scoring, 12-7 affair. In winning the Grey Cup, the Stamps did something that no other team has yet to replicate in CFL history – completing a perfect season.

December 1 and 2, 1962 – As we’ve established, weather has been a massively mitigating factor over the history of the Grey Cup, but never quite like the way it was in Toronto for the 50th Grey Cup contested between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Like something out of a horror movie, fog rolled in from Lake Ontario into Exhibition Stadium late in the second quarter. Within minutes, nobody could see anything. Receivers missed passes. Defensive players missed coverage. Kicks went unreturned because nobody knew where the damn ball was. Finally, with 9:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, the game was suspended to resume the following day. This marked the only time in Grey Cup history that a game required suspension. As luck would have it, this marked the first CFL game to air in the United States on ABC. When the game resumed, there was no further scoring as the Bombers held on for a 28-27 victory.

November 30, 1969 – At the height of the FLQ crisis and with Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in attendance in Montreal, the Ottawa Rough Riders defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-11 in the 57th Grey Cup. In his final professional game, Ottawa quarterback Russ Jackson set the Grey Cup record with four touchdown passes in the victory. It was Jackson’s third Grey Cup triumph. The game also marked the first time a Grey Cup game took place on the now-standard Sunday.

November 27, 1977 – People sometimes forget that when Montreal’s Olympic Stadium opened, it wasn’t a domed facility. The 1977 Alouettes and Edmonton Eskimos certainly remember it, though. The 65th Grey Cup might as well have been played at the Forum because the conditions of the field made it a skating rink. Players began putting staples on the soles of their shoes in a desperate attempt to find traction since regular cleats didn’t provide any. In front of a massive crowd of 68,318 – a record at the time – the hometown Als, coached by Marv Levy, braved the conditions and beat the Eskimos 41-6.

November 28, 1982 – If the Edmonton Eskimos were going to keep their drive for five straight Grey Cups alive in 70th Grey Cup, they were going to have to do so in front of a hostile pro-Toronto Argonauts crowd at Exhibition Stadium and contend with some terrible weather. While it might not have been as bad as the conditions six years prior in Montreal, the Grey Cup was played in a driving, bitterly cold rain. After falling behind 14-10, Eskimos quarterback Warren Moon put in a masterful performance, throwing for 319 yards and two touchdowns on 21-for-33 passing as the Edmonton stormed back for 32-16 win. The 70th Grey Cup would be the last of 12 played at Exhibition Stadium and the poor conditions that day were a contributing factor for the city of Toronto to consider building a domed stadium. Construction on SkyDome got underway in 1986.

April 21, 1991 – The Toronto Argonauts pulled off an unthinkable coup prior to the 1991 CFL season. On the day of the NFL Draft, the team led by owners Bruce McNall, John Candy and Wayne Gretzky, signed Notre Dame wide receiver and Heisman runner-up Raghib “Rocket” Ismail to a four-year, $18 million contract. Ismail, the projected top pick in the NFL Draft, went undrafted when no team could compete with the Argos’ lucrative offer. It would mark the last time that a CFL team was able to outbid its American counterparts for talent. Ismail started in his rookie season in Toronto, going on to being named Grey Cup MVP in the team’s 36-21 victory over the Calgary Stampeders. His CFL career was short-lived, though, as he signed with the Los Angeles Raiders following a disappointing 1992 campaign.

July 7, 1993 – The Sacramento Gold Miners host the Ottawa Rough Riders in the first regular season CFL game played outside of Canada. Attempting to expand the game beyond its traditional reach, the league would go on to add the Las Vegas Posse, Shreveport Pirates, Memphis Mad Dogs, Birmingham Barracudas, San Antonio Texans (the relocated Gold Miners) and the Baltimore Stallions. It 1995, the Stallions – coached by Don Matthews – would become the first and only American team to win the Grey Cup. The team would cease operations after that season and relocate to Montreal as the latest iteration of the Alouettes. The CFL’s American experiment was over.

November 27, 1994: The 82nd Grey Cup marked the first time an American team – Baltimore – appeared in the CFL title game and they looked to be a good bet to take home the crown. But Lui Passaglia and the hometown BC Lions had something to say about that in front of a Vancouver crowd of 55,097. But before Passaglia emerged as the game’s hero, he appeared to be heading for the goat horns. With just over a minute left in the fourth quarter and the teams deadlocked at 23-23, Passaglia had the chance to give the Lions a late lead with a 37-yard field-goal attempt. His attempt was no good and Baltimore would get the ball back with a chance to win the game. The Lions’ defence was able to fend off the final Baltimore attack and backup quarterback Danny McManus – in for an injured Kent Austin – got the ball back with good field possession. The drive was capped off by a 38-yard field goal by Passaglia – his fourth of the game – as time expired to give the Lions the win. For his efforts, Passaglia was named Grey Cup MVP.

November 26, 1996 – Now known simply as “The Snow Bowl,” the new-look Toronto Argonauts led by Doug Flutie and coach Don Matthews met the Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton’s blustery Ivor Wynne Stadium for the CFL’s top prize at the 84th Grey Cup. The turning point came in the fourth quarter with the Stamps pressing and the Argos clinging to a 33-30 lead. Flutie appeared to fumble the snap on a third down with Calgary recovering, but not only was Flutie ruled to have recovered the ball, he was given a first down due to forward progress. The Argos would go on to take the title, 43-37.

November 27, 2011: The feud between CFL legends Joe Kapp of the BC Lions and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Angelo Mosca dated back to the 1963 Grey Cup where Mosca’s controversial hit added insult to injury as the Lions fell 21-20. The 48-year-old grudge resurfaced in 2011, the two in their mid-seventies, with a cane-swinging fight on stage at the CFL Alumni Legends Luncheon. The clip, while embarrassing, went viral and was seen on TV shows and websites worldwide.