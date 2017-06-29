– TSN provides 10 consecutive hours of Early Round Coverage on Monday, July 3 at 6:30 a.m. ET –



– BREAKFAST AT WIMBLEDON and WIMBLEDON PRIMETIME set up and wrap up TSN’s live coverage of the tournament daily –



– TSN’s Mark Masters delivers daily reports and one-on-one interviews from London –

TORONTO (June 29, 2017) – TSN serves up an ace during Canada Day weekend as Canada’s Sports Leader kicks off the network’s 400+ hours of exclusive multi-court coverage of WIMBLEDON – one of the 60+ iconic championship events that live on TSN – live from the famous grass courts of London’s All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. TSN has fans covered from the first round through the finals, beginning Monday, July 3 at 6:30 a.m. ET on TSN (see below, or visit TSN.ca for the full broadcast schedule).

With daytime multi-court coverage hosted by Kelcey Brade and Mark Roe, TSN delivers simultaneous live coverage from multiple matches, as well as post-match reports, analysis, press conferences, and highlights throughout the day. From London, TSN’s Mark Masters delivers reports throughout the tournament for SPORTSCENTRE, and contributes blog posts and web-exclusive one-on-one interviews for TSN.ca.

TSN once again airs the tennis tradition that is BREAKFAST AT WIMBLEDON, an early-morning preview special breaking down the tournament’s marquee matchups. Additionally, every evening of the tournament fans can stay up-to-date on the action from the All England Club with WIMBLEDON PRIMETIME, featuring encore broadcasts, highlights, and recaps of key matches.

Throughout the tournament fans can visit TSN.ca/Wimbledon for TSN’s daily match schedule, and follow @TSNTennis for frequent schedule and score updates. TSN complements its extensive coverage of WIMBLEDON with comprehensive coverage on TSN Digital platforms, including live streaming of bonus courts via the TSN GO app, must-see clips, breaking news, scores, and match recaps; plus photos, videos, and viral content across TSN’s official social media platforms.

TSN follows Canada’s Genie Bouchard, Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, and Denis Shapovalov throughout WIMBLEDON. Bouchard and Raonic are the only Canadian singles players to compete in a Grand Slam final in the modern era and will look for another shot at the prestigious Grand Slam title, and a spot among the tennis elite. Pospisil, the 2014 WIMBLEDON doubles champion returns to Grand Slam competition after skipping this year’s FRENCH OPEN, while Shapovalov will make his Grand Slam debut one year after winning the WIMBLEDON boy’s singles title.

In last year’s WIMBLEDON Gentleman’s Final, Raonic battled home crowd favourite Andy Murray in a thrilling three-set match which set audience records as the most-watched men’s tennis match in Canadian TV history.

The WIMBLEDON women’s field is headlined by world #1-ranked and two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber competing for her first Grand Slam win of 2017. The field also features 2017 FRENCH OPEN winner Jelena Ostapenko, 2017 FRENCH OPEN runner-up and world #2-ranked Simona Halep, and two time WIMBLEDON champion Petra Kvitová.

The men’s field is highlighted by two-time WIMBLEDON winner and defending champion Andy Murray, 15-time Grand Slam champion and 2017 FRENCH OPEN winner Rafael Nadal, 17-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, and 2017 FRENCH OPEN runner-up and world #3-ranked Stan Wawrinka.

TSN’s exclusive live multi-court coverage of WIMBLEDON is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers through TSN GO. French-language coverage of WIMBLEDON is available on RDS.