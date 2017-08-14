On Monday evening Ric "The Nature Boy" Flair's representatives confirmed that the professional wrestling legend had successful surgery. Flair was hospitalized on Saturday and TMZ Sports reported earlier on Monday that the 68-year-old was in a medically induced coma.

Melissa Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, did not specify what the surgery was for, only tweeting that the surgery wasn't related to Flair's heart.

"Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy," Zanoni said in her tweet Monday evening.

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair was admitted to an unnamed hospital on Saturday. Zanoni originally downplayed the severity of the visit earlier in the weekend, saying it was for "routine monitoring."

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed that Flair was in an intensive care unit.

In his 2004 autobiography, To Be The Man, Flair revealed that he had alcoholic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition brought on by excessive alcohol abuse that can lead to heart failure.

A 16-time heavyweight champion, Flair, who made his name with Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1970s, is currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment under its Legends program.

Former WWE wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among those wishing Flair well on Twitter.

Known for his flamboyant outfits and "Nature Boy" nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

An ESPN 30 for 30 on Flair's life and career in wrestling is set to premiere on Nov. 9.