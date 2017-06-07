Vince Young will not play in the Saskatchewan Roughriders first preseason game Saturday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Roughriders head coach Chris Jones confirmed the veteran QB will miss the game one day after Young injured his hamstring in practice. Young missed the Riders' preseason practice Wednesday.

Young was expected to play half the team's first exhibition game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday. Not being able to play could put Young's spot on the final roster in jeopardy.