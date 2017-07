TSN is home of the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Check out our broadcast schedule below.

National Broadcast Schedule Date Event Time (ET) Network Friday, July 28 Opening Ceremonies 8pm TSN2 Saturday, July 29 Soccer (W) 5:30pm TSN2 Sunday, July 30 Beach Volleyball (M/W) 7pm TSN3/4 Monday, July 31 Baseball 8pm TSN3/4 Tuesday, August 1 Beach Volleyball 7pm TSN3/4 Wednesday, August 2 Basketball 9pm TSN3 Thursday, August 3 Soccer Final (W) 8pm TSN2 Friday, August 4 Basketball Final (W) 6pm TSN2 Friday, August 4 Basketball Final (M) 8:30pm TSN2 Monday, August 7 Volleyball (M) 5pm TSN3/4 Monday, August 7 Volleyball (W) 7pm TSN3/4 Tuesday, August 8 Soccer (M) 8pm TSN3/4 Wednesday, August 9 Softball (W) 6pm TSN3/4 Wednesday, August 9 Softball (M) 8pm TSN3/4 Thursday, August 10 Volleyball (M) Qtrs 5pm TSN2 Thursday, August 10 Volleyball (W) Qtrs 7pm TSN2 Friday, August 11 Soccer (M) Semi 5:30pm TSN2 Friday, August 11 Soccer (M) Semi 8:30pm TSN2 Saturday, August 12 Soccer (M) Final 3pm TSN2 Sunday, August 13 Softball (F) Final 10:30am TSN2 Sunday, August 13 Closing Ceremony 3pm TSN2

* - Dates and times subject to change