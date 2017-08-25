SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have released outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks after eight seasons with the team.

The Niners cut Brooks on Friday because they determined he would not make the roster and wanted to give him a head start on finding a new team.

The 33-year-old Brooks signed with San Francisco in 2008 and was the longest-tenured defensive player on the roster. He had 51 1/2 sacks in 131 career games with the Niners and helped the team make three straight trips to the NFC title game from 2011-13.

Brooks was tied for the team lead with six sacks last season.

Eli Harold had passed Brooks on the depth chart and will start at linebacker. Harold had three sacks last season.