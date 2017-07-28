IRVINE, Calif. — All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald has not reported to the Los Angeles Rams' training camp, and general manager Les Snead says the club will continue negotiations on a contract extension.

Donald didn't join his veteran teammates in reporting to UC Irvine on Friday. The fourth-year pro also skipped several weeks of off-season workouts while his agent worked on a new deal that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Snead says the Rams weren't completely surprised that Donald didn't show up, but were hopeful he would decide to join his teammates and rookie coach Sean McVay.

Donald is one of the best defensive players in football, making the last two All-Pro teams as a disruptive pass-rusher and run-stopper.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL