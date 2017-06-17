Anthony Allen took to Twitter Saturday after apparently getting cut by the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday, to voice his frustrations with the team.

Allen said he thought he was brought in only to be let go, and that he didn't feel he got a big enough chance to impress in training camp and the preseason.

Riderville it was fun... don't know why I was brought in though only to be let go.. ran the ball once last game — Anthony Allen (@Ant_Allen) June 17, 2017

Was also perfect in pass pro — Anthony Allen (@Ant_Allen) June 17, 2017

Missed my daughter graduation, had to un enroll from school, quit my job, left in the middle of a family dinner to come up. — Anthony Allen (@Ant_Allen) June 17, 2017

All for them to tell me they werent comfortable cuz I wasn't here long enough — Anthony Allen (@Ant_Allen) June 17, 2017

Allen was signed by the Roughriders this offseason after spending last year with the BC Lions. The 28-year-old finished with 87 carries for 436 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions last year.

Allen started his career in Saskatchewan and had 348 carries for 1,940 yards and 11 touchdowns in three years in the CFL.