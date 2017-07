The Montreal Alouettes have relesed veteran cornerback Ryan Phillips.

Phillips has spent 12 years in the CFL with 11 of them coming with the B.C. Lions.

The 34-year-old was a five-time CFL West all-star and two-time Grey Cup champion with the Lions.

The Seattle native holds five Lions records including most interceptions in a single season (12).

Along with Phillips, DB Chris Greenwood and RB Miles Jones were also released.