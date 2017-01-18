The Montreal Alouettes signed veteran centre Luc Brodeur-Jourdain to a new two-year contract Wednesday.

The national offensive lineman has spent his entire eight-year career with the Alouettes to this point. Brodeur-Jourdain played in 12 games for Montreal last year before a knee injury ended his season early.

"Luc's signing immediately stabilizes our offensive line for this upcoming season. He possesses all the characteristics we look for in an offensive lineman, as he hungers for wins and is smart on the field," Alouettes GM Kavis Reed said in a team statement. "Luc takes the success of this team to heart and we have the sentiment that we are a better team by retaining his services."

For his career, the 33-year-old has played in 136 games with the Alouettes.