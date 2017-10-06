The Toronto Argonauts have placed linebacker Marcus Ball on the six-game injured list.

Ball sits second on the Argonauts and 10th in the CFL with 57 tackles this season. He also owns two interceptions.

The 30-year-old is back with the Argonauts after spending three seasons in the NFL. Ball spent time with both the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers last season.

The Argonauts (7-7) host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-6) on Saturday.