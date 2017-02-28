Argos to announce Popp, Trestman as new GM, head coach on TSN

The Toronto Argonauts have called a Tuesday morning news conference to introduce their new football leadership.

The team will officially announce Jim Popp as general manager and Marc Trestman as head coach at the news conference.

TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless reported Monday the Argos have agreed in principle to deals with Popp and Trestman.

Popp spent 21 seasons as the Montreal Alouettes general manager (1996-2016), leading the franchise to eight Grey Cup appearances, winning three. Two of those titles came with Trestman as the club's head coach (2009-10).

Popp hired Trestman as Montreal's head coach in 2008. The move paid off immediately as Trestman led the Alouettes to a Grey Cup appearance in his first season, losing 22-14 to Calgary at Olympic Stadium.

During Trestman's tenure, Montreal finished atop the East Division four times, posting a 59-31 regular-season record and a 5-3 playoff mark. Trestman was hired as the Chicago Bears head coach in 2013, a post he held for two seasons before being fired after compiling a 13-19 overall record.

The Baltimore Ravens hired Trestman to be their offensive co-ordinator but fired him in December after just 21 regular-season games on the job.

It's unclear who'll be on Trestman's staff in Toronto but a source confirmed Monday Trestman has spoken to Corey Chamblin, the former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach who was fired during the 2015 season. But the source added no formal offer was made to Chamblin — who has also served as a defensive backs coach and defensive co-ordinator in the CFL — to be part of the Argos' coaching stafff.

Toronto finished last in the East Division last season — their first under new ownership and playing at a revamped BMO Field — with a dismal 5-13 record. However, the club waited until Jan. 24 to fire GM Jim Barker, who still has two years remaining on his CFL contract.