Astralis will ride into the ELEAGUE Major in style after announcing Audi as the teams official sponsor.

Dot Esports reports the deal is worth “just below €700,000 ($750,000),” according to sources close to the situation.

"It's fantastic news for esports and a validation of our world that a non-endemic brand like Audi chooses to work with Astralis and Counter-Strike,” Astralis' founder Frederik Byskov told Dot Esports.

"I've been in esports for more than 10 years, and we only created Astralis a year ago. It's a fantastic way to celebrate the anniversary today. I'm very thankful for the work RFRSH Entertainment has put into this, making it a possibility for Astralis to enter a partnership with Audi

The Danish club has taken on the colours and branding seen in the German automaker’s recent advertisements.



We're pretty proud of our new partner, welcome to CS:GO! pic.twitter.com/jVCG5Q2gsY — Astralis (@astralisgg) January 19, 2017

The team also teased the partnership on Thursday with a video on Twitter.



Astralis is one of the favourites to take home the inaugural ELEAGUE Major title. The event runs from Jan. 22 to 29.