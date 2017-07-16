Lonzo Ball left the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League semifinal against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter with left calf tightness.

Ball was seen on the sidelines getting stretched out by trainers and later in the hallway to the locker room stretching out himself. The Lakers took him out in a precautionary move

Lonzo has calf tightness. He’s technically available to return. Don’t be surprised if LAL play it safe and keep him out. 78-61, 2:42 in 3rd. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 17, 2017

The second overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, Ball was having another strong performance. He left the game with 16 points and 10 assists in a little more than half a game played.