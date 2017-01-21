Bautista turned down more money to sign with Blue Jays

TORONTO — Jose Bautista says he took less money to re-sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, but is happy even though he didn't get a long-term contract.

The free agent slugger agreed to an $18.5 million, one-year contract last Tuesday that includes mutual options for more years.

The 36-year-old Bautista said Saturday he wanted to stay because he's been in Toronto a long time and enjoyed so much success.

A longtime fan favourite, Bautista hit 22 homers with 69 RBIs last year while batting .234 in an injury-slowed season.

A year ago, Bautista was asking Toronto for a contact believed to be worth $150 million. That market didn't materialize, and he was hurt that other teams would have lost a high draft pick had they signed him.