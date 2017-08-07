Can Cutler and Gase recreate their magic from 2015?

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Chicago Bears guard Eric Kush will miss the season because of a torn hamstring.

Coach John Fox says Kush tore the hamstring from the bone late last week. He is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday and will be placed on injured reserve.

Kush had been struggling with hamstring pain. But Fox says the tear actually happened in a different area of the muscle.

Kush made a career-high four starts and played in eight games last season — his first in Chicago. He then signed a two-year contract with the Bears in February.

